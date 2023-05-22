Next letter to King Charles?

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - FILE PHOTO

THE EDITOR: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar may be right. As she said, she can “write to anybody, any time, any place and anywhere.” Indeed, one former cabinet minister emphasised this right many moons ago, saying the Constitution of our country allows anyone to make an a-- of themselves.

So, she may wish to ignore the sober advice of Prime Minister Rowley or that of former director of the UWI Institute of International Relations, Prof Andy Knight, to reign in her penmanship enthusiasm. But, to think of it, even though the Opposition may score a victory here or there, it still appears to be hopeless on so many issues that one more makes no difference.

I guess Persad-Bissessar's next letter goes to King Charles III of Britain.

HARRY PARTAP

via e-mail