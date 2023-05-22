Kennya Cordner's kids football tourney on July 16

Kennya Cordner -

THE second annual Monstamentality 7v7 kids football tournament, hosted by Tobago star footballer Kennya "Yaya" Cordner, will kick off on July 16 at the Speyside Recreation Ground.

The tournament will feature action in four age groups: boys under-9, boys under-11, boys under-13, boys under-15 and girls under-17.

Cordner, who plays in Turkey with Fenerbahce, posted a registration link for the tournament on her Facebook page.

Only ten teams in each age group will be allowed to compete.

The deadline for registration is July 3.

The speedy forward posted a video with custom-designed balls for the tournament and thanked former national women's football coach Randy Waldrum for his continued support. Cordner was part of the national team under the American who fell just short of qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015.

Cordner is currently preparing to face Fomget FSK in the final of the Turkish Women’s Super League.

Fenerbahce defeated Galatasaray 4-2 on aggregate, after a 2-2 result in the second leg of their semifinal playoff match on Saturday.

Fomget lost to ALG Sport 1-0 on Saturday, but advanced 3-2 on aggregate.