Jamaican exam commission: CXC leak unscrupulous behaviour

In this file photo - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC) – the regulatory board for exams in Jamaica – says it is "relentlessly" investigating the "unscrupulous behaviour" which led to the CSEC Maths Paper II being leaked and subsequently scrapped last week.

It is now saying those who try to "jeopardise the future of our region's youth" will be held accountable.

On May 17, the day of the exam, the paper was leaked and circulated online.

On May 19, CXC registrar Wayne Wesley announced the paper was being scrapped.

Marks will now be used from the Paper I exam – set for June 13 – and marks from Paper III (school-based assessments) to determine students’ overall grade this year.

Wesley also said the leak had been traced to an exam centre in Jamaica but did not identify it.

In a release on Saturday, the OEC – a statutory board of the Jamaican government – said a thorough investigation is under way. It added that it is "reviewing and evaluating the regrettable situation to prevent a recurrence.

"The OEC takes this opportunity to remind all candidates about the importance of ethical behaviour and the potentially life-changing consequences of dishonesty. The actions of those who obtained a copy of the test have undermined the hard work and dedication of students and teachers who have dedicated years of preparation to this examination."

It said affected students will never know the true results of their efforts and sacrifices "and are indeed victims of the poor choices of a wayward few."

The commission's chairman Brian Bennett-Easy said it will continue to improve systems and processes, and apologised to all affected by the leak.

"We know how hard you have worked and how much this exam means to you and your academic pursuits. You do not deserve this.

"The OEC is dedicating our efforts to ensuring that your final grades are fair and accurate. Fairness and maintaining the integrity of the examination process are our top priorities."

Jamaica's Education Ministry is yet to comment on the incident.