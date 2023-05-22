Dylan Carter misses out in 50m butterfly in Monaco

Dylan Carter -

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter was eliminated in the semi-finals of the men’s 50-metre butterfly skins event on the final day of the third leg of the Mare Nostrum Swim Tour in Monaco on Sunday.

A skins event is a knock-out event with the fastest two swimmers competing in the final.

In the four-man semi-final race, Carter was fourth in 23.30 seconds. Italian Thomas Ceccon won in a time of 23.04, American Michael Andrew was second in 23.22 and Noe Ponti of Switzerland finished just ahead of Carter in 23.24.

In the final, Andrew was impressive winning gold in 22.85 with Ceccon finishing a close second in 22.87.