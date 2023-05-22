Cops: Bangladesh fire victim was known gang leader

FILE PHOTO

Police say the man who was found dead in a burnt house on Sunday may have been the “main man” in a Bangladesh, St Joseph gang.

They are working on the theory that his gang affiliations may have something to do with his gruesome death.

Police told Newsday Garib Gorwin was known to them as one of the heads of a gang based in Bangladesh, at Farm Road, St Joseph. They said he was a person of interest in several shooting incidents in the area.

At about 10 am on Sunday, residents saw smoke coming from his house at Bancroft Trace Arena Road, Freeport and called the fire service and police.

When they arrived police found Gorwin’s burnt body tied to a chair in the house.

They also found his body had what appeared to be stab wounds.

Newsday understands Gorwin moved from Bangladesh to Arena Road two years ago. In Arena Road he worked as a gardener.

Reports say he was the 44-year-old father of five.