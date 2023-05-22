Blackman, Agard, Ho A Shu deliver at National Long Course swimming

The breaststroke finals of the National Open Long Course Championships on Friday night at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva. - Marvin Hamilton

NIKOLI Blackman continued to deliver stellar performances when day three of the National Long Course Swimming Championships splashed off at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva on Saturday.

Blackman, 17, of Marlins Swim Club, won the boys 11 and over 100m backstroke in 59.26 seconds, which was fast enough to go under the World Junior Swim standard of 59.28. Tidal Wave's Johann-Matthew Matamoro achieved the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) 18+ time of 1:01.31 when he finished second in 59.72. Josiah Changar of Marlins was third in 1:04.29 and Alejandro Agard, 13, stopped the clock in 1:04.71 to go under the CCCAN 13-14 qualifying time of 1:05.68.

Blackman also dipped under the Commonwealth Youth Games standard of 24.99 seconds in the boys 11 and over 50-metre butterfly final when he finished second in 24.89. The Commonwealth Youth Games will be held in TT from August 4-11.

Christian Awah, 28, won the 50m butterfly event in 24.60 and Johann-Matthew Matamoro of Tidal Wave Aquatics ended third in 26.16.

In the boys 11 and over 100m backstroke B final, Delroy Tyrrell (59.38) and Zackary Gresham (1:00.54) finished first and second respectively to go under the mark of 1:01.31 in the CCCAN 18+ age group.

National junior swimmer Tyla Ho A Shu, 16, had a strong showing in the girls 11 and over 50m breaststroke, winning in a time of 34.39. The victory was enough to achieve the CCCAN 18+ mark of 34.99. National junior teammate Zoe Anthony was second in 36.89 and Anya Davis was third in 37.62.

Blackman maintained his form in the boys 11 and over 50m breaststroke, touching the wall in 29.91. He just went under the CCCAN 18+ time of 29.96.

The four-day meet ended on Sunday.