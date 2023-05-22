Benjamin Mouttet tops cycling road series stage five

Elite male cyclists brave intermittent showers on Sunday ahead of the TT Cycling Federation's road series stage five at Trincity. - Courtesy TTCF

Breakaway Cycling Club’s Benjamin Mouttet pedalled into winner’s row at the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) Road Series stage five at Trincity Industrial Estate, Trincity, on Sunday.

In wet conditions, Mouttet won the elite men’s 35-lap criterium race and topped the 16-member field ahead of second-placed unattached rider Maurice Burnette and third-placed Josias Velasquez of Heatwave.

Velasquez’s clubmate Mark Hosein finished fourth and Breakaway’s Nikolai Ho rounded off the top five respectively. Only nine riders completed the distance.

In the elite women, Heatwave’s Cheyenne Awai emerged victorious in the eight-lap event. Raiders Cycle and Multisport’s Marsha Trepte came in second. Kanika Paul-Payne (unattached) and Adrianna Seyjagat (Arima Wheelers) were third and fourth.

Jadian Neaves (Raiders) and Ashleigh Thomas (The Braves) copped the junior men's and women's titles respectively. Thomas was the only contestant in her race while Titus Bharat (PSL) and Aaron Matas (Evolution) completed the top three junior men.

Other results

Masters 40-49 – 1. Colin Wilson (The Braves), 2. Marlon Winter-Roach (Breakaway)

Masters 50-59 – 1. Roger Simon (Raiders), 2. Ronald Melville (Raiders), 3. Adam Montserin (Raiders)

Masters 60-69 – 1. Wayne Samuel (Hummingbird), 2. Michael Brown (Arima), 3. Joel Browne (Arima)

Masters 70+ - 1. Robert Farrell (Evolution), 2. Roy Daniel (Rigtech)

Juvenile Male – 1. Andre Samuel (Hummingbird), Sequan Samaraoo (Madonna)

Timymites Male – 1. Maurice Lopez (Rigtech), 2. Elijah James (Hummingbird), 3. Adrian Sanchez (Hummingbird)

Tinymites Female – Kylee Young (Madonna)

Youth development races

U7 Boys – 1. Laiq Lowell (Madonna)

U9 Boys – 1. Jahleel Jacob (Rigtech), 2. Seth Alexander-Smith (Rigtech), 3. Aedan Garcia (Arima)

U11 Boys – 1. Reon Sheppard (Rigtech), 2. Sakeeri Awai-Dyette (Arima), 3. Zephaniah Alexander-Smith (Rigtech)

U11 Girls – Scarlett Thorne (Arima)

U13 Boys – 1. Shane James (Arima), 2. Tyler La Foucade (Hummingbird)

U13 Girls – 1. Melina Lopez (Rigtech)