Arima man shot dead after collecting cash

File photo -

Police are probing the murder of a 58-year-old Arima man who was killed shortly after collecting cash on Monday morning.

Police said Fiazam Hosein, was collecting the money on behalf of a property owner he worked for on Moonan Road Extension, Wallerfield, around 10.45 am when he was shot several times.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots and saw Hosein near his blue Toyota Aqua car, bleeding from bullet wounds to the head.

Police from the Northern Division Task Force were called and searched the area but did not find anyone.

Arima police also went to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared Hosein dead.

Officers from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) visited the scene and found a live 9 mm round.

Police towed the car to SERU's Cumuto office for further analysis.

Sources were unable to say if Hosein's killer took the cash he had collected.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.