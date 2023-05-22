Alvin Jones' free kick sinks W Connection

Alvin Jones - TTFA Media

Tiger Tanks Club Sando remained one point behind leaders AC Port of Spain in the TT Premier Football League, thanks to a 30-yard free kick from Alvin Jones against W Connection on matchday 16 at Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin on Sunday.

Jones fired home in the 67th minute to give Club Sando a 2-1 win to leapfrog back into second spot, and stay on the heels of the league leaders.

In the eighth minute, national player Jones opened the scoring with a well-taken goal. He controlled a cross with his chest in the 18-yard box and evaded a defender in the process, before finishing from eight yards out.

However, W Connection equalised through Nathan Quashie in the 38th minute. After a short corner caused havoc in the box as W Connection struggled to clear, the ball fell to Quashie who curled a shot into the far post for a 1-1 score at halftime.

In the second period, Club Sando substitute Real Gill, in his first match since transferring from Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, saw his shot blocked by a W Connection player. In an attempt to win the loose ball, W Connection's Saviola Elva handled the ball outside the box.

Jones, known for his long-distance power, went for placement this time, curling a shot over the wall and to the right of goalie Denzil Smith.

Club Sando now have 13 wins, one loss and two draws this season.

After press time on Sunday, Point Fortin Civic and San Juan Jabloteh faced off at Mahaica Sporting Complex.

After the match, Jones said, "Today we did not do that well, but the important (thing) is three points."

The top three teams at the conclusion of the league on May 28 will represent TT at the regional tournaments.

After matchday 18, the top two clubs will qualify for the Concacaf Caribbean Cup, while the third-placed team will qualify for the Concacaf Caribbean Shield, with an opportunity to advance to the Concacaf Caribbean Cup if successful.

Jones said the focus is winning the league and the Concacaf tournaments. "As we all know from the beginning of the season, no one had Club Sando in the top three. Our focus is not just the Concacaf (Championships), but winning the league."

Club Sando coach and former national forward Cornell Glen said, "It is one of those games where we just had to grind it out. I always tell the boys not all the games you are going to blow them out of the park. I am really proud of these guys – they stuck it through."

Gill's debut impressed Glen. "Fantastic player. We are so happy to have him. He is a player for the future and we want to work on him a bit and get him ready for the national team. I think he deserves a spot on the team. He has been working hard and he has been doing the right things since he is here."