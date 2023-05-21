Trinidad and Tobago under adverse weather alert from tonight

Photo courtesy the Met Office's Instagram page

The Met Office has issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert on Sunday saying there was a 70 per cent chance of intermittent rain and isolated thunderstorms. The alert runs from May 21 at 10 pm to May 22 at 5 pm.

It said, “There is 70 per cent chance of intermittent rain/showers and isolated thunderstorms associated with the influx of equatorial moisture.

“This activity is expected to peak early tomorrow morning (May 22) and favour Tobago and eastern Trinidad. Street flooding is likely in heavy downpours and gusty winds in excess of 55 km/hr can accompany showers and thunderstorms.”

It asked the public to monitor weather conditions and not to go into floodwaters.