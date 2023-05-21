Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder

File photo -

The husband of murder victim Subrina Thomas, was granted $300,000 bail with a surety when he appeared before a Point Fortin Magistrate on Friday, charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Edwin Thomas, 54, of Aripero, was also ordered to surrender his passport and report twice a week to the Point Fortin Police Station.

The matter was adjourned to June 14.

Subrina Thomas was visiting a relative in the Point Fortin district on Monday February 13, when she was shot dead.

Akim London of Point Fortin was charged for her murder on March 23, by PC Mathura of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three.

Police investigations later revealed that a person had solicited another person sometime between December and January to kill a woman. The person who did the hiring, a police press release said, was arrested on May 16 in connection with Thomas' murder.

Investigations were spearheaded by Supt Dhillpaul and supervised by ASP Persad.

The charge of conspiracy to commit murder was laid by PC Mathura last Thursday after advice from Deputy

Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul, SC.