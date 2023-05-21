Kennya Cordner's Fenerbahce into Turkish Super League final

Trinidad and Tobago's Kennya Cordner -

Kennya “Yaya” Cordner’s Fenerbache advanced to the finals of the Turkish Women’s Super League when they defeated Galatasaray 4-2 on penalty kicks, after a 2-2 result at the end of regulation time, in their final playoff match on Saturday.

Fenerbahce women had a strong start opened the scoring through American left-winger Danielle Marcano in the first minute. Cordner’s team maintained the advantage heading into half time.

But nine minutes into the second period, Galatasaray’s Ebru Topcy (Turkey) successfully converted a penalty to level the score.

In the 84th minute, Galatasaray took the lead courtesy a Berna Yenceri strike. However, four minutes into extra time, Fenerbahce’s Zenatha Coleman also converted a penalty to tie things up before the final whistle.

Fenerbahce eventually won the penalty shootout 4-2.

They go up against Fomget FSK in the final.