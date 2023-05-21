Guns, narco seized in Freeport, St James, Palmiste and Tobago

Anti-crime exercises over the weekend have led to the seizure of illegal firearms and narcotics, a police press release has said.

Exercises in Central Division between 10 am-4 pm on Saturday, resulted in the seizure of quantities of marijuana in Freeport.

Police went to Church Street and searched several bushy areas, finding a revolver and a quantity of marijuana worth $8,000.

In Western Division, a man reported to St James police that around 2.10 pm on Saturday, he was at a barbershop in the district when a gunman entered.

The man said he and the barbershop owner were successful in disarming the man who ran out of the establishment. A Beretta pistol loaded with ten rounds of ammunition was handed over to officers.

In Northern Division, police arrested a 25-year-old man on Saturday in connection with a report of robbery with aggravation which occurred earlier that day. The man is expected to appear before an Arima magistrate on Monday.

Investigations are also continuing into the seizure last Thursday of two firearms in Tobago – a separate TTPS press release said.

During a joint exercise in the Shirvan Road and Scarborough districts, police from the Joint Intelligence and Patrol Unit, the K-9 Unit, soldiers from the TT Regiment and officers of the Coast Guard found a pistol and a quantity of ammunition.

Police later searched a bushy area along Croton Drive, Coral Gardens, Buccoo and found a black plastic bag which contained a Ruger pistol loaded with 13 rounds of 5.7mm ammo. WPC Burnett is continuing enquires.

Finally, on Friday at 5.30 pm, Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) police executed a search warrant at a house in Block 2, Palmiste. WPC Sankar found a revolver loaded with five rounds of .38 ammunition and arrested an 18-year-old man.