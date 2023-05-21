Cephas Cooper's 108 not out gives PowerGen bright start to T20 Festival

(((HEAD SHOT OF MAN AT LEFT)))Cephas Cooper - TTCB

A fireworks display of shots from Cephas Cooper (108 not out) and Evin Lewis (74) partnered with a hat-trick from pacer Uthman Muhammad (3/18) propelled PowerGen Sports Club to a dominant 117-run victory over Profilbau Victoria in match three of the T20 Festival at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday.

Cooper and Lewis led PowerGen to a mammoth score of 286/5 and successfully defended the target by dismissing Victoria for from overs.

Lewis and Daniel Williams opened for Victoria, batting first, and put on an impressive 104 for the first wicket; Daniel caught by Jacen Agard, off Sherwin Ganga’s spin.

Williams’ exit welcomed Cooper to the middle and he was ruthless with the bat. Cooper achieved an unbeaten century by blasting 11 sixes and five fours from his 44-ball knock.

Lewis’ powerful 74 came from just 26 balls and entailed eight sixes and four fours. Also chipping in was Damion Joachim (29) and Jason Mohammed (16).

Victoria’s best bowlers were Vishal Roopnarine (2/48) and Jovan Ali (1/34).

Set a hefty target of 287 for victory, Victoria started well with skipper Marcelle Jones (54) and Kyle Roopchand (43) leading from the front. The pair batted well and got to 103 for the loss the first wicket. Roopchand caught by Nial Smith off Ansil Bhagan.

Jones showed clear intent and fired an array of lofty shots around the south venue. Vikesh Harrylochan (33) also batted well but when Jovan Ali (18) perished to take the score to 156/4, Jones and Roopchand’s opening heroics went in vain. The remaining six wickets were decimated for just 13 runs, owing to a brilliant Muhammad hat-trick. Jason Mohammed also snagged 3/18.

Up to press time on Saturday, the second group B match between Comets Sports Club and Central Sports was under way.

In the second match on Friday night, Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s second XI defeated Preysal Sports Club by three wickets.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Preysal were dismissed for 139 in 19.1 overs, led by Antonio Gomez (47) and Takim Lowe (30). Rodney Sieunarine and Ramesh Brijlal both scored 19.

Leading the bowling for QPCC II was Chadeon Raymond (3/24), Eric Garcia (3/27) and Mikkel Govia (2/27).

In reply, the Parkites were guided to a victorious 142/7 with one over to spare. Spearheading the chase was Leonardo Julien (57), Jeremy Araujo (28) and Savion Lara (25 not out).

For Preysal, Josh Telemaque (2/16), Daniel Osouna (2/21) and Rakesh Maharaj (2/27) topped the bowling.