Work goes on at regional corporations after PC ruling

PoS Mayor Joel Martinez - Angelo Marcelle

PORT of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez told Newsday on Friday that workers at the City Corporation had nothing to fear over their employment and wages following the Privy Council ruling on May 18 which declared the tenure of incumbent councillors had expired.

Martinez said the corporation will continue to function as it had an administration arm overseen by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Martinez said he had not heard of any workers not turning up to work on the day after the judgment.

"No, I haven't heard anything as such. I don't anticipate that anybody should really feel any different because the corporation has an administrative arm under a CEO in charge of the administration of the council.

"Whatever mandate the council is working. There's also a permanent secretary in the ministry who would give the CEO advice as to how to treat with the workers, if there are any concerns.

"Members of council are waiting to see what the outcome is, but in the meantime work is going on as usual."

Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong echoed this sentiment.

Asked about any worker absences owing to uncertainty of the council not being properly constituted, Awong replied, "No. That has not reached my desk so far."

"I know there are concerns now as to whether the councillors are legitimate and whether the council can sit, so we await guidance on those things. But to say I am hearing workers say they are concerned about whether they will get paid, it hasn't reached my desk as yet."

Chairman of Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson told Newsday, "I have not seen any such indication of that.

"Workers know, according to their collective bargaining agreement, the position of politicians doesn't necessarily affect their employment, outside of the people of those working directly with the office of chairman, but we don't have those issues by us."