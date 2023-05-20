WASA: Cutback in production at Desalcott

File photo -

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) advised customers in Central and South West Trinidad, who may be experiencing low water pressure or a disruption in the normal scheduled water supply, that this is due to a reduction in the production of water at the Desalination Company of TT's (Desalcott) plant in Point Lisas.

In a statement, WASA said the plant's normal daily production of 40 million gallons of water per day has been reduced to between 34 to 36 million gallons per day due to high algae concentrations at the raw sea water intake area of the plant.

WASA said conditions are being closely monitored and Desalcott has advised that the plant will return to its full production once conditions allow.

Some of the affected areas include Marabella, Vistabella, Chaguanas and parts of La Brea.

The Desalcott plant first experienced this problem on April 9.

During a tour of some water well drilling sites in Central Trinidad earlier this month, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said it is Government's intention to wean domestic customers off of water from Desalcott's plant and improve WASA's ability to satisfy their needs.

Gonzales said Desalcott's Point Lisas plant is still grappling with algae blooms in its pipelines, causing its daily production to drop from 40 to 30 million gallons of water daily.

That matter is being addressed by a team comprising WASA, Desalcott and ministry officials.

Whenever these situations occur, Desalcott produces over its contracted 40 million gallon per day supply to make up for water lost while its plant's production was down.

Gonzales said Desalcott could continue to provide water to industrial plants in TT.

Among the initiatives which Government is exploring to boost WASA's water production, is the construction of a desalination plant in Cedros which the authority will operate.