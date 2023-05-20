TTPS tell TT Post: Police committed to dismantling gangs

A sign in Upper Dibe Road, St James with the 6 or Sixx gang markings. FILE PHOTO - ROGER JACOB

Three days after TT Post warned employees to refrain from wearing clothing or accessories with certain numbers used by gangs, police have given their continued commitment to eradicating the threat of gangs.

On May 16, an internal memo was issued to TT Post employees urging them to avoid wearing clothing, jewellery, shoes or umbrellas featuring the numbers 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, as these are used by criminal gangs.

President of the TT Postal Workers' Union Shellon Trim said there was at least one incident where a postal worker was threatened for carrying an umbrella which displayed the number 6.

This number, he said, was used as an indicator of a postal worker's route.

In a media release on Friday, the TTPS said it contacted TT Post management who expressed concern over the safety of staff.

The police assured the public and TT Post that a renewed effort would be focused on tackling gangs.

"We will increase our efforts and channel our resources with an aim of dismantling said gangs, who impinge on the everyday lives of citizens.

"The public will also see increased patrols and higher visibility in the affected communities, which acts as a deterrent to lawless conduct," the release said.

The police also vowed to continue discussions with all sectors to strengthen ties in the fight against crime.