Toddler drowns in bucket of water in San Francique

Sarah Mano -

A San Francique family was plunged into mourning after their two-year-old daughter drowned in a bucket of water in the family's bathroom on Friday night.

Sarah Mano, a twin, who would have celebrated her second birthday on May 29, was rushed to the Siparia District Health facility by her mother Joanna Mano, who found her head down in the bucket of water.

When she arrived at the health facility, the toddler still had a pulse. Doctors tried to revive her, administering CPR, but after several minutes she was declared dead around 8.40 pm.

Mano, 47, told the police she was at her Railway Road, San Francique home a round 8.05 pm on May 19, with her children, when she missed Sarah.

Checks were made around the house and Sarah was found with her head submerged in a bucket of water in the bathroom.

A nurse at the Siparia District Health Facility contacted the Penal Police Station and reported the suspected drowning. Ag Cpl Taikan and WPC Blaze visited and photographed the scene.

PC Sookram is continuing investigations. The child's body was taken to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital, pending an autopsy next week.