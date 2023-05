Stroke awareness

THE EDITOR: Stroke awareness month is May. It is a good time to raise to highlight the benefits of stroke rehabilitation:

* Improved mobility and balance.

* Better communication skills.

* Increased independence.

* Reduced risk of falls.

* Enhanced emotional well-being.

Stroke is no longer a death sentence. With proper rehabilitation many stroke survivors can regain their independence and lead fulfilling lives.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town