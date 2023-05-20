Standard gets RCA retail rights for Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados

Standard Distributors Limited (SDL) has been named RCA's distributor and retailer in TT and Barbados.

This announcement, a press release from Standard said in Friday, demonstrates its dedication to providing outstanding service to its customers and partners.

SDL, an ANSA McAL Group company and a leading furniture and appliance retailer since 1945, believes the addition of RCA, one of the most well-known brands in the appliance and electronics industries, will provide consumers with even more affordable options.

"RCA is a fantastic yet reasonably priced brand that offers a diverse range of appliances and electronics. By July 1, we anticipate that the full range of products will be available at all Standard showrooms in TT and Barbados, as well as on the Standard website at www.standardtt.com," said Nicholas Sabga, managing director.

Several RCA products are already in stock, including a 59-inch Smart TV for $3,399, which SDL says is the market's lowest price for a television of that size.

"At SDL, our goal continues to be to provide you with the best products at the best prices, as evidenced by our recent Best Price Guarantee campaign, which matches the price of identical items at other specific retailers, and we will continue to seek out the best value for our customers," Sabga added.

SDL has eight locations in TT including Mt Hope, Grand Bazaar, Arima, Pennywise Plaza in Chaguanas, Coffee Street,San Fernando, Princes Town, St James, Canaan, Tobago, and one in Barbados. It retails furniture, appliances, electronics, and home decor.