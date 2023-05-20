Queen's Park crush Clarke Road to sound T20 warning

Queen's Park Cricket Club batsman Amir Jangoo on the attack against Clarke Road in the TTCB Festival opener at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on Friday. - Marvin Hamilton

Queen’s Park Cricket Club I (QPCC) sounded an early warning to all T20 Festival title challengers as they bowled off their campaign with an emphatic 70-run win over Clarke Road United in the opening match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Friday.

A masterful unbeaten century from opener Amir Jangoo (122 not out) and a well-worked 67 from allrounder and man-of-the-match Tion Webster propelled the Parkites to a daunting 225/4 after their 20 overs.

Clarke Road United, in reply, were eventually dismissed for 155 courtesy tight bowling from QPCC.

The Parkites could have ended the contest much earlier but a number of dropped catches kept Clarke Road in the game.

Sent in to bat, QPCC – defending T20 champions – had a wonder start from openers Jangoo and Webster. The pair peppered Clarke Road’s bowling attack and raced to 94 from nine overs.

After blasting 67 from 31 balls, which comprised five sixes and six fours, Webster was dismissed after a brilliant one-handed catch by Vikash Mohan, off Samuel Roopnarine’s spell.

At the halfway mark, QPCC were 103/1.

Jangoo however, played fearlessly and showed clear intent to post a huge total. New batsman Jordan Warner (two) didn’t last as he was dismissed with the score on 107.

Parkites’ skipper Isaiah Rajah joined a ruthless Jangoo in the middle and carried the score to 139 before the former was caught by Nicholas Sookdeosingh off Ahkeel Mollon’s bowling.

Jangoo fired nine sixes and six fours from 60 balls while Darren Bravo (21 not out from 14 balls) rallied to the end.

Justyn Gangoo (1/16), Mollon (1/39) and Roopnarine (1/41) took the wickets while Clevon Kalawan gave away a hefty 70 runs from his four overs.

Set at a mountainous target of 226 for victory, the Penal-based team lost crucial opener Mohan (five) early on. A purposeful Joshua Persaud joined Nicholas Sookdeosingh in the middle and returned stability to their innings, despite a long way to go.

Sookdeosingh was dropped twice in the fifth over off Jyd Goolie, keeping Clarke Road's hope alive.

But Sookdeosingh did not take advantage of his fortune as he was brilliantly bowled by Khary Pierre with the score on 64.

Tobagonian Dejourn Charles entered and constructed a 70-run partnership with Persaud to keep them within contention.

They carried Clarke Road to 134 but their progress was halted when Persaud (71 off 46 balls) was caught by Rajah off Dexter Sween’s pace.

Charles continued and struck 33 from 21 balls (two sixes, two fours) before getting caught by Pierre off Webster’s pace. At 134/3 with seven overs remaining, Clarke Road stayed in the hunt.

But when Joshua James (six) perished with the score on 142, a Clarke Road slide ensued.

The remaining six wickets fell for a paltry 13 runs. Kalawan, Gangoo and Mollon were unable to get off the mark.

Webster took 4/18 from three overs while Dexter Sween bagged 4/22 from 3.3 overs.

The other group A contest between QPCC II and Preysal Sports Club was scheduled to bowl off at the same venue from 7.30pm on Friday.

Saturday’s matches sees action bowling off in group B as PowerGen Penal SC meet Profilbau Victoria United (3pm) and Alescon Comets SC go up against Comets (7:30pm).

Summarised Scores

QPCC 225/3 – Amir Jangoo 112 not out, Tion Webster 67, Darren Bravo 21 not out vs CLARKE ROAD 155/4 (17.3) – Joshua Persad 71, Dejourn Charles 33, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 25; Tion Webster 4/18, Dexter Sween 4/22 – QPCC won by 70 runs.