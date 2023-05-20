Marlins start strong at National Long Course Swim Championship

Zachary Anthony at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva. File photo/Lincoln Holder -

Marlins swimmers Zachary Anthony, Isaiah Alexander and Josiah Changar captured the 1-2-3 finish in the mixed 11 and over 800m freestyle event on day one of the National Open Long Course Championships at the National Aquactics Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Thursday.

In the only medal race on the opening day, Marlins dominated the field to sweep the 800m free.

Anthony touched the wall in a golden time of eight minutes and 51.04 seconds (8:51.04). His club-mates Alexander and Changar completed the event in 9:51.50 and 9:55.24 respectively.

In the boys’ 11 and over 200m individual medley prelims, Grenadian Zackary Gresham, TT’s Nikoli Blackman (Marlins) and Anthony advanced to the final with the fastest times, in that order.

Gresham topped the field and clocked 2:15.03, ahead of Blackman (2:16.40) and Anthony (2:16.70). Also advancing to the final was Barracudas’ Alejandro Agard (2:19.14), Atlantis’ Riquelio Joseph (2:19.53), RWB Aquatics’ Anpherne Bernard (2:23.54), Point Fortin Aqua Darts’ Darren Belfon (2:24.72) and Marlins’ Isaiah Alexander (2:24.92).

Blackman and Anthony also showed class in the boys' 11 and over 100m freestyle as they secured the top two times. Blackman was first to finish in 52.68s, followed by Anthony in 54.74s and Tidal Wave’s Johann-Matthew Matamoro, in 54.79s.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Cherelle Thompson (EASC) also advanced to the women’s 100m freestyle final as she produced the fastest time 59.27s. Also qualifying were Tilly Collymore (SAILF), who clocked 1:00.43, and Flying Fish’s Chazanne Charles (1:35.55).

And in the boys' 11 and over butterfly prelims, Zarek Wilson (55.34s) was best to the line. He was trailed by Gresham (57.15s) and Blackman (57.83s) respectively.

Day three action swims off on Saturday from 9.15am and the evening schedule begins from 5.30pm.