Local government embarrassment

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC - SUREASH CHOLAI

TOWARDS the end of his awkward media appearance on Thursday, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, declared, as he was about to leave, “I don’t want to pre-empt the right of the free press.”

This was the same official who, moments earlier, had invoked the notion of contempt of court and who saw it fit to advise the media about how it should cover the Privy Council’s historic ruling on the unlawfulness of the local government extension.

But if there is any party at risk of being found guilty of misrepresentation and contempt in this matter it is, arguably, the Government.

The Privy Council’s landmark ruling represents the affirmation of what should be uncontroversial: within a democracy, voting rights cannot be tampered with except through the clearest law.

One would have thought this was a finding with which Mr Armour would have expressed sympathy. Instead he, tellingly, attempted to bamboozle the population by recourse to a lecture on the tiered nature of the courts.

The Attorney General has often reminded us that his background is in law and not politics. Yet, he seems increasingly out of place in both.

In the year since his appointment, Mr Armour has managed to disqualify himself from US litigation, defended an indefensible attack on the judiciary, presided over a “silk” scandal and, now, invoked the notion of “contempt” to create, effectively, a chill effect on freedom of expression.

None of it erases the fact that legislation promulgated under him – as well as his predecessor Faris Al-Rawi – has now been found deficient in its drafting.

This is a notable embarrassment because in our democracy, extensions of the life of local government are nothing new.

In the past, whenever a government wished to delay elections and extend the tenure of elected officials, that government would expressly say and do so, through explicit legislative provisions.

To wit, in 2007, the administration of Patrick Manning passed a simple amendment to the Municipal Corporations Act which stated: “For the purposes only of the elections due in the year 2007, the term of office of the mayor, aldermen and councillors holding office in a corporation on the 13th July, 2007, is hereby extended for a period of one year from the date of expiration of such term.”

For reasons best known to itself, the current administration passed legislation which ostensibly introduced a battery of far-ranging, impressive reforms. Then, late last year, it cherry-picked for proclamation amendments which changed the term of officials from three to four years.

When you say you are going to do something and do something else, that is misrepresentation.

When you fiddle with voting rights through one-word amendments without open parliamentary debate, that is contempt for democratic norms.

We so advise Mr Armour.