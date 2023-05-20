EBC will be ready for local govt elections

The Elections and Boundaries Commission head office, on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) said it will be ready to conduct local government elections in TT, whenever they are called.

This was the commission's response to Thursday's ruling of the Privy Council's decision against the Government's extension of the term of incumbent local government representatives by a year without going to the electorate.

In a statement issued on Friday in response to questions from Newsday, the EBC said, It is the mandate of the department (EBC) to conduct elections."

The commission's legislative framework and day to day operational activities, allows for it to be in a constant state of readiness to conduct elections

But the EBC added, "It is not the responsibility of the EBC to determine a date for the conduct of an election."

The commission was established as an independent entity to conduct elections in TT by Section 71 of the Constitution. Its chairman and members are appointed by the President, after consultation with the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader.

Section 71 (11) of the Constitution states, " The registration of voters and the conduct of elections in every constituency shall be subject to the direction and supervision of the commission."

The EBC regulates its own affairs.

While some of its employees are appointed by the Public Service Commission (PSC), the EBC is authorized to recruit other people on a short-term basis.

These people perform functions that are largely related to registration of electors, administrative preparations for the conduct of elections and field operations throughout TT.

The legal and constitutional authority of the EBC to conduct elections in TT, is guided by four pieces of legislation.

They are the Representation of the People Act, EBC (Local Government) Act, Muncipal Corporations Act 1990 and the EBC (Local Government and Tobago House of Assembly Act 1996).

On Thursday, Attorney General Reginald Armour SC said the Government accepted the Privy Council's judgment.

With respect to the calling local government elections, Armour said the judgment is under active consideration and he is being advised on it by emminent senior counsel.

Armour will subsequently advise the Prime Minister and the Cabinet on this matter.

Dr Rowley will ultimately decide when the elections are held.

Armour did not rule out the possibility of legislation being brought to Parliament to determine this matter..

At a news conference on November 3, 2022, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said under the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill 2020 – which was partially proclaimed on November 8, 2022 – the terms of all councillors and aldermen will end on December 3, 2023.

He said this extra year provides time for the roll-out of the local government reform package and there is a three-month period after this date within which local government elections can be held.

Under the amended law, the deadline for the elections to be held is March 2024.

Before the extension was approved, the life of local government corporations ended on December 3, 2022 and the deadline for holding elections was March 2023.

The PNM, UNC, National Transformation Alliance (NTA), Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) are currently seeking nominations for people to be screened as local government candidates.