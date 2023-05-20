Defence Force's Reon Moore blasts hat-trick vs Prisons

Defence Force forward Reon Moore -

A Reon Moore hat-trick led Defence Force to a thumping 4-1 victory over Prisons Sports FC on matchday 16 of the TT Premier Football League on Friday, at Phase Two La Horquetta Recreation Grounds. The victory saw Defence Force leapfrog Tiger Tanks Club Sando into second place and keep pressure on league leaders AC Port of Spain, who were also in winners' row on Friday.

AC POS whipped Morvant Caledonia United 5-1 at the Police Barracks, St James, to stay two points ahead of Defence Force.

National striker Moore lit the Phase Two La Horquetta Recreation Grounds on fire, in the first match of a doubleheader, scoring all his goals in the first half. The speedy forward opened the scoring in the 17th minute and wasted little time to double the lead five minutes later. Prisons FC looked to be heading into half-time with a two-goal deficit but Moore completed his hat-trick in the 43rd minute and central defensive midfielder Justin Sadoo netted Army`s fourth goal in the 45th minute.

Comfortably ahead, Army sat back and controlled the game in the second half with minimal risk. Prisons were able to score a consolation goal in the last minute of the regulation time via Shaquille Ferrier.

AC POS maintained their lead at the top of the table with yet another comprehensive performance. Experienced defender Radanfah Abu Bakr broke the deadlock in the 19th minute heading home a Che Benny right-sided corner for the 1-0 lead. Attacking player Sedale Mc Lean made it 2-0 as he ran onto a through ball from Benny before slotting past an onrushing Caledonia goalkeeper Kareem Rodriguez.

Caledonia`s captain Joshua Alexander made things interesting when he scored in the 41st minute cutting the deficit to 2-1. AC POS showed their experience and composure to score three unanswered goals in the second period. Captain Duane Muckette scored in the 73rd and striker Jomoul Francois increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later. Benny completed the 5-1 victory with a goal in the 92nd minute.

Action continues on Sunday with W Connection vs Club Sando at 4pm at Mahaica Complex, Point Fortin, and Point Fortin Civic against San Juan Jabloteh at 7pm at the same venue/