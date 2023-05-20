C'bean designers team up for Crop Over mas band

A model shows off the Songbird section which delighted the crowd at the launch of VXE's mas band Kindred Spirits. The section is designed by Trinidadian Sandra Hordatt for the Crop Over festival in Barbados in August. -

In the run up to Crop Over in Barbados one mas band, Vida by Esquire (VXE) has already launched its presentation titled Kindred Spirits. The band's portrayal pays homage to the deep-seated family and close-knit spirit of the community behind the band and its fond desire to celebrate regional unity, a media release said.

Outlining the genesis of the portrayal Rian Codrington, one of the band’s directors said in the release, “What we realised is that even though we were made up of different nationalities, our love for everything Barbados and our love for everything Kadooment is what made us kindred spirits and that is where the theme for the band came from.”

The band, however, has input from regional designers and creatives whose talents it has incorporated to highlight spectacular representations of the carnival artform and Barbadian culture.

Thus VXE commemorates love for all that is Barbadian while still demonstrating a deep Caribbean identity with Barbadian, Trinidadian and Jamaican involvement at the levels of the band’s leadership and design team. The diverse team includes – Ryan Forde, a Barbadian himself; Barbadian designer with Trinidadian roots Janelle (Jin) Forde and her husband Rian Codrington – who himself is Trinidadian with Barbadian roots – all from the Vïda family in partnership with Esquire's Corin Bailey who is a Jamaican living in Barbados, Anthony Roberts a Barbadian living in Jamaica and Nigel Lewis a Barbadian living in the US, the release said.

The band launch was held at the picturesque Codrington Court in St John in April. The venue was laid out to foster a sense of interaction and "oneness" among patrons enforcing its focus on camaraderie, unity and a sense of community. The décor, design and engagement opportunities were all in keeping with the band’s kindred-spirit theme.

Patrons entered the main event area under infrastructure portraying a tunnel which was decorated with hanging drapery. This opened up to reveal towering 30ft-high box-like frames on all sides draped with the shades of red, yellow and blue, and patterned mosaics. Placards with Bajan sayings dotted across the venue offered added emphasis on the representation of the Barbadian spirit, the release said.

This is VXE’s first production for the Kadooment, Trinidadian designer Sandra Hordatt designed the stunning all-female Songbird section. The vibrant hues of blue and simmering gemstones in this section drew loud cheers and applause from the crowd. Hordatt’s innovations in designing Songbird, including her decision to colour the featherwork from a blank canvas to better control and showcase desired hues, were well received by patrons. Their rapturous cheers left no doubts about their keen appreciation for the band’s designs and the quality of the artwork, the release said. As each section appeared throughout the presentation, patrons maintained heightened levels of excitement.

The band is made up of eight sections which are intended to represent concepts that showcase Barbadian and regional commonalities these are:

Kanavali: Celebration of carnival as a Caribbean tradition

Songbird: Highlights of the vibrant hues of birds which are common throughout the Caribbean with a special focus on blue hues;

Plumeria: In recognition of the region’s lush natural beauty;

VXN: A celebration of the beauty of the women of the region;

Tamoya: Highlights the region’s shared marine life with a focus on the jellyfish;

Solaris: Representation of the stunning sunset landscapes across the islands;

Kimana: Highlights of the plethora of butterflies existing in the Caribbean; and

Muscovado: In recognition of the importance of sugarcane to the heritage of the region and the significance of Rum production to Barbados.

More info:

Crop Over festivities officially begin July 1 and end with Grand Kadooment on August 7 but many private events are slated to be held from as early as this month.

Follow @myeventsbarbados on Instagram for full Crop Over event coverage including the Vida by Esquire band launch and the season’s calendar of events. The band launch photo album can be found at: https://www.myeventsbarbados.com/gallery/vidabandlaunch/2023