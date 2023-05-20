Carenage Blasters win Magic Mist table tennis title

Carenage Blasters players are presented with the trophy and prize after winning the Magic Mist Group Table Tennis final on Thursday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. Photo courtesy Ernest Fraser, TTTTA -

Carenage Blasters whipped Queen`s Park 3-0 to be crowned champions of the inaugural Magic Mist Group Table Tennis Spin Cup Series 2023, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

National Under-15 player Gabriel John surprised QPCC`s Javier King with an emphatic 3-0 (11:8, 15:13, 11:9) sweeping of the Classifieds A1 Division bronze medallist. Luc O`Young extended the lead to 2-0 for Carenage Blasters when he defeated Abraham Francis 3-1 (11:6, 7:11, 11:5, 11:9). O`Young was awarded the MVP as he played all his 11 matches unbeaten. Blasters' Abhai Lal had to dig deep to overcome national player Imani Edwards-Taylor in the final match. However, Lal persevered 3-2 (11:9, 12:10, 8:11, 9:11, 11:6) to seal the victory.

In the semi-final round, O`Young swept Jean Marc Lee Fai of WASA 3-0 (11:8, 11:8, 11:9) for a 1-0 lead. However, Riad Abasali levelled for WASA by defeating John 3-1 (11:8, 4:11, 11:5, 11:9). Lal then made light work of Joel Henry beating him 3-0 (11:4, 11:3, 11:9) to give Blasters the 2-1 lead. Then, O’ Young sealed the victory with a 3-1 (6:11, 11:8, 11:5, 11:5) victory over Abasali.

In the other semi, King gave QPCC the 1-0 lead when he got past Jamali Mauge of Blasters II 3-1 (11:6, 11:4, 9:11, 11:5). Nicholas O`Young levelled the series 1-1 when he beat Abraham Francis 3-0 (11:6, 11:5, 11:5). Edwards-Taylor outclassed Nikoli Barbour-Alexis in a thriller 3-2 (11:7, 11:7, 5:11, 9:11, 11:3) to retake the lead 2-1.

Nicholas O`Young played unbeaten on the night winning against King 3-0 (11:5, 11:9, 11:8), setting up a showdown between Francis and Mauge. The more experienced Francis bounced back from his earlier defeat to eventually lead his team to victory 3-1 (11:9, 9:11, 11:9, 12:10).

Blasters II defeated Wasa 3-0 to earn the bronze medal.