3 shot dead in separate incidents at Petit Valley, Curepe and La Horquetta

Roger Maraj -

Three men were killed on Saturday morning in three separate shootings that took place in Petit Valley, Curepe and La Horquetta.

In the first incident, Keshorn Ottley was killed in La Horquetta around 4 am.

Police said Ottley, 33 of Market Lane, La Horquetta and Cydic Jordan, 28, of Plover Crescent, La Horquetta were standing on Plover Crescent when they were shot by two men.

Ottley died at the scene while Jordan was taken to the Arima General Hospital where he remains warded in a critical condition.

While homicide detectives were at that scene, their colleagues were called to Hummingbird Circular, Petit Valley. Police said at about 5.30 am residents heard gunshots and later found Steven Phillip 42, dead outside his home.

At 8.40 am homicide officers were again called to a report of a murder, this time at Curepe where an ongoing feud in Warner Street, Trainline, St Augustine led to the death of a coconut vendor.

Police reported that Roger Maraj, originally from Trainline Village, was selling coconuts when a carload of killers attacked him.

Police said three men in a black Toyota Aqua shot Maraj repeatedly.

CCTV footage showed the front seat passenger leaning out to shoot Maraj as the car drove past him. As Maraj collapsed, two gunmen, one with a pistol and the other with an automatic rifle, shot him several times at close range.

Maraj is the seventh person from the community to be killed in the ongoing turf war. He had moved out of the area after a relative, Dillon Joseph, was killed at his watermelon stall near the Caroni roundabout on April 26.

The murders took the toll to 233 for the year.