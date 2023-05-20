$234 million cocaine bust in Chaguaramas, 3 held

Packages of cocaine seized at a hotel in Chagauramas on May 18. - TTPS

Police recovered over $200 million worth of cocaine, in what has been described as one of the largest drug busts in Trinidad and Tobago, and arrested three people on May 18 in Chaguaramas.

In a release on Saturday, police said the three were held at a hotel in Chagauramas after police receiving information in March about a large shipment of cocaine was destined for the United States.

The drugs have an approximated weight of 168 kilogrammes with a street value of $234,457,344, police said. A loaded Glock pistol was also found on the floor near the driver’s seat.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher said: “We have worked closely with our regional and international partners and our joint efforts resulted in what can be described as the largest land seizure of cocaine ever in Trinidad and Tobago. We will continue to partner with our law enforcement counterparts in the United States to wage a forceful and relentless war on the regional drug trafficking networks and those who profit from the illegal drug trade.”