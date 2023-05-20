10 Chinese companies to boost employment in Couva

From left, Beijng Construction Engineering Group officials Ma Shulong, Gao Qiang, chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation Henry Awong, and project manager Leo Wang at the gift donation ceremony on May 17 in Couva. -

BEIJING Construction Engineering Group (BCEG) is promising to create thousands of new jobs as ten Chinese companies scheduled to start operations at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

General manager Gao Qiang said proposed investments would improve the quality of life and well-being of residents during a ceremony to donate ten concrete benches to the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) on May 17. Chairman of the corporation Henry Awong accepted the gifts.

“I came from China at this time to pay a special visit to chairman Awong on behalf of BCEG, to thank you for your support for the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate project undertaken by us in Couva and convey to you the warmest greetings from China.”

Qiang said the benches were an expression of their gratitude and with the hope it would help to beautify the community and be appreciated and enjoyed by the users.

“I know CTTRC is the third largest of TT 14 regions and second most populous region. CTTRC has been aiming to improve the lives of residents through providing employment and empowering communities. We could definitely contribute to such goals.

“We are now bringing in at least 10 Chinese enterprises to establish their businesses here in the industrial estate which will definitely create thousands of working opportunities.”

Qiang said in the 32 countries around the world the state-owned company operates they actively fulfil their social responsibilities while promoting infrastructure construction and development.

In thanking the Chinese group for its gesture, Awong said the benches will be placed at recreation grounds and play parks in the Couva district.

He said he values the relationship developed between CTTRC and BCEG and commended Qiang for the Phoenix Park project and the positive impact it has had on the local economic development in the region.

Now that the construction stage has been completed, Awong said he was looking forward to employment opportunities when the estate goes into operation.

“We are fortunate to be chosen as the first region in the Caribbean for such a project to be undertaken by BCEG and look forward to future collaborations,” Awong said.