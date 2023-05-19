World Cup player Densil Theobald glad to serve TT football again

Densill Theobald -

TRINIDAD and Tobago 2006 World Cup footballer Densill Theobald is elated to serve his country again. This time the former midfielder will pass on his knowledge in the TT Football Association (TTFA) High Performance Under-15 boys programme.

Theobald represented the Soca Warriors at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the only time TT qualified for the tournament.

“It is always a pleasure to serve the country, especially in the capacity of football and more so for myself as a young aspiring, ambitious coach,” Theobald told TTFA media.

“It is a joy, it is something I relish. I am grateful at the same time that the TTFA gave me this opportunity to work with the Under-15 boys that started last year with the Under-14s.”

Theobald explained that the programme is geared towards developing players for the national Under-17 team.

“The high performance (programme) is based on developing most importantly. It is not a team. It started last year at the Under-14 level. It is a three-year programme that will lead up to the national Under-17 team that will prepare for the World Cup qualifiers…we started the screening process at Under-14 level and we have narrowed that down to the best 40 players to be part of the programme that will be coached at the highest level to try and develop that elite mentality.”

Theobald said TTFA technical director Anton Corneal understands the value of the programme. Paul Decle and former national player Yohance Marshall also coach the programme.

Theobald, who had the task of marking star English midfielder David Beckham during the World Cup, said the programme is about holistic development.

“The onus is on them (players) to take that responsibility what they learnt here and try to incorporate it in their lives. It is not only about football with us but also to create young men, create role models for society.”

On the field, Theobald said the programme will develop players tactically, mentally, technically and physically.