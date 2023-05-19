Woman still in custody for Westmoorings home invasion

File photo -

A 20-year-old woman held in connection with a home invasion at the Westmoorings house where she worked as a caretaker, remained in custody up to Friday afternoon.

Police said she is considered "a person of interest" in the investigation.

Police said bandits in a brown Nissan Tiida drove to Regents Drive, Westmoorings, on Wednesday morning and told security they came to deliver flowers to a particular house.

The owner of the house was not at home but the caretaker gave security permission to allow the men to enter in order to deliver the flowers.

The bandits drove to the house where the woman opened the main gate before she was overpowered and tied up. The bandits stole a safe containing $10,000, US$3,000 and Can$1,000, before driving off.

The woman freed herself and called police.

Western Division Task Force police visited the scene, questioned the caretaker and arrested her.

Sources said both Western Division and Port of Spain Division police are working together to investigate the robbery.

Police also said at least four people were in custody for the robbery up to Friday afternoon, but maintained that others were being sought.