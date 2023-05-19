Tears, screams on highway – Tobago couple killed in crash

DEAD: Tobago couple Christian Adams and wife Teresa Alleyne-Adams, are seen in this photo posted to social media. -

THERE were screams of anguish in the middle of the Claude Noel Highway, Tobago after an accident involving two cars and a truck which was transporting aggregate, claimed the lives of a young couple on Thursday.

Maria Alleyne screamed as she was held back by her weeping husband Robert as they themselves were surrounded and consoled by others after their daughter Teresa Alleyne-Adams and her husband Christian were crushed to death in the accident.

Police said that shortly after 2 pm, the truck which was proceeding east to west along the highway, collided with a grey seven-seater which was proceeding in the opposite direction. The truck then collided and fell on top of the couple's white Suzuki SUV, crushing them to death.

The couple, Newsday was told, was on their way to pick up their children from school. The truck later careened off the highway and ended up on its side. The couple who had three children, hailed from Mt St George.

Shortly after the accident, Alleyne-Adams' parents arrived and had to be consoled. The fatal collision took place on the highway between the Rockley Vale traffic lights and the Botanical Gardens lay-by.

As the police cordoned off the road between the Wilson Road traffic light and Rockley Vale, crime scene officers photographed the scene. The bodies of the couple were later removed to the morgue of the Scarborough General Hospital.

Both of Alleyne-Adams's parents were too distraught to speak. Newsday was told that Adams was a fireman and his wife worked in the THA's Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy. Police sources said the road fatality toll in Tobago, up to Thursday, is six.

The truck driver and others were taken to hospital for treatment. Investigations are continuing.

Editor's Note:This is an update to an earlier story posted online, which can be read below:

