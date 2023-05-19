Trinidad and Tobago draw Mexico, Puerto Rico in Women's Gold Cup qualifiers

Former TT football captain Maylee Attin-Johnson (L) and former Costa Rican player Wendy Acosta (2nd R) attend the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup draw, on Thursday, in Miami, Fl. - Concacaf

THE national women’s senior football team have been drawn with Mexico and Puerto Rico in Group A of League A in the qualifiers for the inaugural Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup in 2024.

The draw was held on Wednesday in Miami, Florida. Former national women’s player Maylee Attin-Johnson attended the draw on behalf of TT.

After home and away group stage play, within each league, in the FIFA women’s international match windows of September, October, and November 2023, the top finishers in each of the League A groups (three teams) will qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup group stage.

The second-place finishers in each of the League A groups (three teams) and the first-place finishers in each of the League B groups (three teams) will advance to the 2024 Concacaf Womens’s Gold Cup preliminary phase.

Concacaf will announce the 2023 Road to the Women’s Gold Cup schedule at a later date.

The 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup will be held from February 20 to March 10 in the US.