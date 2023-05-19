Time to get ready for rain

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: Worst-case scenario is I am wrong and the place got all cleaned up for nothing. But if I am right and this rainy season turns out to be one of the worst on record, then we should be acting immediately to prevent what could be a major disaster.

We already have a very dangerous situation where squatting has been allowed to reach maximum possible occupation on the lower hills of the Lady Young Road. There are no planned waterways to direct water off the hills, no major retaining walls, and no structures in place to prevent land slippage and erosion. This is a disaster in the waiting.

The flooding in the South Quay area and the Central Market that was alleviated for years through the construction of a major retention pond at South Quay has returned as the pond has not been maintained and is now filled with debris.

I am pleading, begging the authorities to assume the worst. Assume that, like the rest of the world where the rainfall has been above the normal ranges, TT would suffer similar rainfall.

Thus, I am asking that they, wherever possible, pay attention to the hills and at the very least construct drains, not necessarily concrete drains, but paths for the water to flow to the foothills. Clean up and dredge the retention pond at South Quay. Repair and maintain the water pumps, check the floodgates, build up the riverbanks and put in place a reliable emergency response system for areas prone to severe flooding.

Once again, I am asking that the area immediately east of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in the vicinity of the Caroni River be converted into a major water retention lake to absorb all the extra water from the Caroni River.

That lake can be filled with fishes for recreation, it can be a source of water to augment the water supply and also for agricultural purposes. Already there are small tributaries in the area that seem to be always filled. These can empty into the major artificial lake.

Every area that is prone to flooding should be extremely busy preparing for what is likely to be a major six months of heavy rainfall. Now is the time to act. Clear the waterways, build catchment areas, desilt the river mouths, and be prepared.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail