"More than curiosity"

Dr Asha Pemberton -

DR ASHA PEMBERTON

ADOLESCENT curiosity about sexuality is a normal and healthy aspect of human development. Previously, sexual exploration included sneaking peeks at nude pictures or giggling with embarrassment at intimate movie scenes. Today the scene is very different.

The untethered vastness of the internet has ushered in unprecedented access to sexually explicit and pornographic images which are now easier than ever before to access. This content was formerly restricted to certain magazines or video cassettes rented or sold behind the counter to adults. At one time, young people had to know someone, fake their identity and pay money to access pornography.

Today, even with the most basic computer or phone skills, and at no cost, there is unbridled ability to find and save such material. Complicating this matter is the fact that this is a topic that parents almost universally prefer to ignore unless it becomes public or problematic.

The conversations must begin. Too many children and adolescents have integrated pornographic material into their daily lives; often before they have developed any sense of healthy sexual identity or the concept of sexual safety. Beyond that, there are groups of young people who have lost control and compulsively view pornography on a daily basis.

The precise effects of pornography on young people is a hotly debated topic. There are few large-scale scientific studies which definitively examine the issue. A primary reason for this is the reluctance of many teens (and their parents) to admit or even talk about this still taboo aspect of sexual behaviour.

The complication of this is that many young people remain engaged in unhealthy attachments to pornography with the potential for serious mental health, emotional health and future relationship dysfunction. All in addition to the distraction that it can create to studies, extracurricular activities and normal social functioning. What is clear is that there are dangers to tweens and teens.

From the psychological perspective, excessive engagement with pornographic content disrupts the healthy concept of relationships, boundaries, safety and intimacy. Young people who lack the benefit of cognitive development are at risk of engaging in harmful activities or accepting forms of grooming or abuse. They believe what they see in these movies and images to be normal and base their reality on them.

Inappropriate access to pornographic content can literally rewire a developing brain to accept fantasy, violence and entertainment as a framework for normal life. The immediate and long-term complications of this are quite clear. There is a literal distortion of sexuality in their minds which then plays out to harmful actions in their lives.

Like so many behaviours that are transiently pleasurable, viewing pornography can assume a compulsive or “addiction-like" yearning. Young people are driven by emotional and pleasure centres in the brain. Susceptible youth who are transfixed by this content can spend hours a day, and most days in a week, searching and looking at it. The result? Social withdrawal, declining school performance, disrupted family and peer dynamics and even depressed mood due to guilt and shame.

Complicating these is the fact that this activity is almost always clandestine. Young people do not voluntarily admit their excessive or increasing access to pornographic content. This is one of the aspects of adolescent health that parents really need to engage young people on and provide supervision and control.

Parents are required to have the conversations. As soon as a child has access to a device with internet capacity, they need to have conversations around sexual content, pornography, what it is and what it is not. The use of parental controls is helpful but does not replace consistent communication with young people.

Technology and artificial intelligence are one step ahead and parents cannot allow themselves to be completely left behind. While some minor curiosity is to be anticipated after puberty, concern should arise when pre-pubertal children demonstrate evidence of actively seeking out pornographic material online. This should not be ignored.

For tweens and teens, parents are required to continue to monitor online activity. The frequency of supervision will change with age and development, but it is a topic that should always be front and centre during family meals and bonding moments.

Allow young people to recognise that you know what they are looking at or can access and are willing to have calm and rational conversations about the topic. In addition, by keeping these lines of communication open, if young people increase their rates of accessing porn, parents will be aware and able to take action.

For youth who appear to be compulsively accessing such content in the face of declining grades, social isolation and poor mental well-being, parents need to step in. Limit and monitor their technology use. Discuss with them why measures are being put in place, if they are unable to regulate themselves. Work with them to develop internet-use schedules which facilitate their studies or social activities while monitoring idle time online. With them, review their saved photo galleries and media. If excessive amounts of explicit content are stored, this too is another indication of potential concern.

While this topic is sensitive, if parents are aware but overwhelmed and their teens consumed by seeking and engaging with pornography, professional help is valuable. Through processes of therapy, professionals can explore reasons for the behaviour, help strengthen healthy decision-making skills, uncover underlying mental health reasons for the compulsive behaviours and aim to replace them with other coping skills.

Above all, professionals can help uncover whether youth are already engaged in harmful behaviours or being maltreated and often can be the advocates for accessing the protective and treatment resources required.