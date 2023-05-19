Hypertension– some facts

THE EDITOR: World Hypertension Day is today.

Hypertension can affect anyone. It is a major cause of death globally. It has no cure. It affects males and females. It shows very little symptoms – maybe headaches and nosebleeds.

Your blood pressure should be measured regularly and properly by a competent individual.

What are the reasons for abnormal blood pressure? Age, family history, obesity, inactive lifestyle, too much alcohol and tobacco, stress.

TT, eat healthy, live healthy, be away from hypertension.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town