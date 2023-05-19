Dis Little Piggy going back to SAPA

A scene from Dis Little Piggy is Tired which will be staged at SAPA this weekend. -

RS/RR's hit comedy Dis Little Piggy Is Tired has two actors from the south among its cast who will be on stage at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) this weekend.

Andrew Friday and Kala Neehall have made their mark in the theatre and film industry with their exceptional talent and dedication to their craft, a media release said.

Neehall, who plays Maria in the play, has shared the stage and screen with some of the most well-known names in theatre, including the late Raymond Choo Kong, Trinidad Theatre Workshop, NDATT, and The Baggasse Company. She was also part of the cast of the award-nominated film, Mightier Dan De Sun, at the 2020 TT Film Festival.

Friday, who plays Solomon in the production, has been praised for his captivating performances. He was lauded for his role as Annas Diaz in RS/RR’s Greedy People and his comic timing and presence in Dis Little Piggy is Tired, is leaving audiences in uncontrollable laughter, the release said.

Two performances take place on May 20 at 8.30 pm and May 21 at 6.30 pm at SAPA. The show heads to Tobago on June 3.

The play also stars Leslie-Ann Lavine, Zo-Mari Tanker, Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, and Benita Wilson.

Dis Little Piggy is Tired is written by Ricardo Samuel and directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh.

Tickets are available at the SAPA box office from 12-6 pm.