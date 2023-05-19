Clinics needed for chronic diseases

THE EDITOR: In TT, there needs to be comprehensive clinics to deal with chronic diseases, especially hypertension and diabetes.

These clinics need to be established in all hospitals and district health facilities once per week. They need to be consultant-led and consultant-present.

At these "all-in-one clinics" complex patients need to have access to people very knowledgeable and specific in:

Diabetes, hypertension, ophthalmology, nephrology, vascular disease, nutrition issues, physiotherapy, health education, cardiology, ultrasound scanning, laboratory work, social worker access, etc.

The present modus operandi of doctor prescriptions is not only unacceptable, it is inadequate.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail