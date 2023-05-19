Boxing association to host level one coaching course

A rise in school boxing programmes throughout TT has inspired the TT Boxing Association (TTBA) to host a national level one coaching course from May 30 to June 14.

The TTBA sees the course as necessary for physical education teachers and ex-amateur boxers wanting to participate in the school system.

A statement from the association on Thursday said the programme “is absolutely important” as coaches need to be upgrading continually.

“Also of importance is the fact that our programs keep expanding and developing continuously.”

The course is open to all and consists of six modules – training methodology, rules of the sport, training physiology, technical and tactical (boxing school), the role of the second (cut man) and periodization (one week of training). Registration is $300.

The TTBA release added, “Presently, we are awaiting confirmation from SporTT to begin their school and community development programme.

“However, some of the selected schools have already started a boxing programme. As a result, it is now necessary to host a national level one coaching course.”

TTBA president Cecil Forde said the association has been receiving enquiries from principals to begin organising inter-school competitions.