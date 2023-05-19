A great catalyst for sports and tourism

THE EDITOR: TT hosts the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games August 4-11. More than 100 athletes as well as para-athletes would participate in seven sports managed by over 500 officials.

I must say I am impressed by the opportunity presented to provide this space for young ones between 14-18 years of age. Together, multi-stakeholder partnerships would have played a pivotal role in getting us to where we are.

To see the value of sport as a universal superpower is critically important. Sport offers team-building capacities, inclusion and proud representations of who we are as a people. These are developmental goals agreed upon to ensure long-term economic and social benefits.

Therefore, all should welcome this opportunity as this space allows for the moral upliftment of these young ones. Such an incredible engagement is not an illusion but a force to help revitalise our local communities and tourism.

More so, this should invite us to have a collective impact by nurturing this movement. It is indeed a progressive approach that is a driving force and catalyst for change to deliver inspirational sporting moments.

As we delve into what we hope it achieves, I must emphasise this well-crafted, sustainable product offering. For young athletes, hosting the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games provides a stepping stone set on an international world stage towards advancement. It also gives us the opportunity to showcase our tourism product.

TT is being looked upon with excitement and much deserving approbation. England Athletics and Commonwealth Games of England, for example, announced how happy they were to meet the criteria for selection. Yes, this is incorporated into our sports tourism.

The Caribbean is the most tourism-dependent region in the world. Health and wellness were incorporated into how we should rethink tourism to promote sustainable economies for our well-being. As the United Nations World Tourism Day 2022, under the theme “Rethinking Tourism,” encouraged us to refocus on the future. More so, I say that to shed light on us in the Caribbean.

The health of Caribbean economies is closely related to the health of its travel and tourism industry. We saw the drawbacks of the covid19 pandemic and with the tragedy of what occurred globally, we should see our space and this opportunity as a panacea.

Hosting the Commonwealth Games has the potential to boost our GDP. There is a stellar track record. Our local residents can also benefit from upgrades to existing infrastructure and new facilities built for the games. These go on to become legacy venues for the public and local communities to enjoy.

The Commonwealth Games were first held in 1930 and their longevity has made waves. Once known as the British Commonwealth Games, they creatively sought to provide a sense of belonging also for the differently abled. Differently abled are rare and precious gems built with the tenacity to excel in every sphere too.

TT has participated and successfully made us proud and to boast of these great achievements. Key points to consider are the moral upliftment and space provided for our young ones, what it can do for our local communities, economy and tourism, and understanding the very essence of inclusion.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain