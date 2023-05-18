UNC activist celebrates Privy Council ruling

Political activist Ravi Balgobin-Maharaj.

UNC activist Ravi Balgobin-Maharaj is celebrating the Privy Council's decision to uphold his legal challenge against the Government's extension of the term of incumbent local government representatives by a year.

In a release shortly after the judgment was delivered on Thursday morning, Balgobin-Maharaj labelled the ruling as a victory for TT.

"It is with a great sigh of relief that I received the judgment of the Privy Council this morning that reiterates my opinion that the PNM's decision to postpone the local government election by at least one year is wholly illegal and unconstitutional."

He said he was disappointed to lose the matter in both the High Court and Court of Appeal but happy with the Privy Council's ruling.

"This judgment has reinforced my confidence in the Privy Council as our final court. It continues to demonstrate not only its independence but its commitment to upholding the principles of our constitution and protecting our citizens from any action the PNM takes to infringe upon them!"

Balgobin-Maharaj said the judgment showed why it was important for ordinary citizens to challenge the government.

The ruling upheld his position that Justice Jacqueline Wilson and the Court of Appeal were wrong to reject his case in November 2022 and February 2023. He had complained about the passage of amendments in 2022 which extended the term of local government councillors to four years and also allowed the election to be delayed by a year.

The amendments extended the terms of councillors and aldermen to four years and were passed without Opposition support.

In his complaint, Balgobin-Maharaj said he became concerned after Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi hosted a press conference and announced the Government's intention to proclaim certain sections of the legislation.

Balgobin-Maharaj contended that Al-Rawi misinterpreted the effect of the legislation when he announced plans to apply it to incumbent councillors and aldermen. He maintained it did not have a retroactive effect.