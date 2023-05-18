Trinidad and Tobago's Carter fourth in 50m free in Spain

TT 's Dylan Carter -

Ace swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a medal in the men’s 50m freestyle after placing fourth on the opening day of the 2023 Mare Nostrum Swim Tour leg two, which swam off in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday.

After qualifying seventh fastest (22.41 seconds) in the heats, Carter was edged out of a podium spot as he touched the wall in an improved 22.27s.

Winning gold in commanding style was Frenchman Florent Manaudou, who clocked a blistering 21.88s, and was the only athlete to dip below the 22-second mark. Hungarian Szebasztian Szabo earned silver in 22s flat and American Michael Andrew snatched third in 22.20s.

Carter is expected to return to the pool on Thursday.

At last weekend’s first Mare Nostrum leg in Canet, France, the TT swimmer opened his account with a 50m freestyle bronze and capped off his performance with two golds – 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle – on the final day.

The third leg swims off in Monaco on Saturday and Sunday.