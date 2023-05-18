Police seize 2 guns, drugs in South

File photo

South Western Division police have arrested several suspects and seized two guns and quantities of illegal drugs during ongoing anti-crime exercises on Wednesday.

A police statement on Thursday said Point Fortin CID, the South Western Division Task Force and Canine Branch police searched a house at Cap-de-Ville.

The police found a 12-gauge shotgun hidden under a TV stand and arrested a 27-year-old suspect.

The exercise took place at around 6 pm.

Meanwhile, police arrested three people for various offences, including having a stolen vehicle, cocaine and marijuana between 2 pm and 7 pm in an Operation Safe Streets exercise in the Cedros and Point Fortin districts.

The same officers also discovered and destroyed 50 fully-grown marijuana trees in a bushy area off Erin Road in Cap-de-Ville.

At around 10 pm, police on mobile patrol in the Barrackpore district saw a man walking along the road with a gun.

The police stopped and searched the man. The officers found a shotgun and a barrel and arrested the 30-year-old suspect from Barrackpore.

Siparia CID police arrested two people from Siparia and Rousillac in connection with trafficking in marijuana at around 9.15 pm.

The police held the men in a car park.

Investigations are ongoing into all of the matters.

The SWD police thanked the public for their "invaluable assistance in making these exercises successful."