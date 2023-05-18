OWTU head: Reopen former Petrotrin medical centres

ANGRY ANCEL: A livid OWTU president general Ancel Roget rails against the end of pensions and medical benefits to former Petrotrin workers during a press conference on Wednesday on the compound of the Petrotrin Medical Centre in Guaracara Park. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -

President general of the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roger has once again highlighted the plight of former Petrotrin workers (retirees and retrenched) who are "suffering" owing to the company's closure.

On Wednesday, Roget renewed called for Government to resolve all outstanding issues.

Speaking to the affected people at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, Roget recalled that when the state-owned refinery closed in November 2018, Government terminated the existing medical plan for both workers and retirees.

This plan, to which workers and retirees contributed, was a negotiated term and condition of employment registered at the Industrial Court. Roget said affected people were supposed to benefit from pension and medical plans.

"Government shut down the company and took away these benefits. The union took the company to court and won. The union filed all of these matters on time, in fact in record time, and that is why all of these matters are alive and before the court today," Roget told the gathering.

"Those matters pertained to temporary workers and their unfair treatment of temporary workers, because they ought to have been compensated properly; retirees and their medical plan, benefits, and all of those matters. But those matters were in jeopardy because of the appeal (by Petrotrin)."

He recalled that Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, was part of Petrotrin's legal team on its closure.

"All of us should demand in one clarion call that this Attorney General instruct Petrotrin to withdraw this appeal so their matters can be heard in court. You would have your day in court."

"But even as you have your day in court, you are impacted because you do not have a medical plan."

He added it appeared that the company wished death on former workers so there would not be a matter by the time the case is called.

He said retirees are faced with the predicament of being unable to meet the high and rising cost of medical premiums.

Roget recalled that all of Petrotrin's medical centres were shut down when the company closed.

These centres, he said, were supposed to provide medical coverage for workers and their spouses during their working life and in their retirement years until death. He said the centres are now dilapidated.

The centres are in Pointe-a-Pierre, Point Fortin, Trinmar, Santa Flora, Forest Reserve, Penal, and Guayaguayare as well as the Augustus Long Hospital.

Roget called on Petrotrin chairman Michael Quamina, SC, to reopen all centres and sporting facilities like the Palo Seco Velodrome and Guaracara Park.

"The only thing that is being maintained is the golf course. Let that sink in," Roget said.

Ernesto Kesar, the former OWTU Trinmar branch president, also updated the gathering on outstanding court matters.

He called on workers and their families to crowd Irving Street, San Fernando, at 9 am on May 24, when the union returns to the Industrial Court. He said Petrotrin workers must be present at Petrotrin matters.

Kesar said OWTU filed a trade dispute on November 20, 2018, specific to the medical plan that deals with its "unilateral varying."

The day before (November 19), the Industrial Court had ruled in favour of the OWTU, on the criteria for rehiring, company loans, allowances and successorship.

But Petrotrin appealed the ruling and applied for a stay of the matter via a letter to the court registrar. That appeal hearing is set for December 1.