Mayaro Junction swarmed by bees

A swarm of bees caused several business places in Mayaro Junction to close for a few hours on Wednesday.

Councillor for Mayaro/Guayaguayare Wendell Perez said shortly before midday, the bees began to sting people at the junction, several of whom ran into the nearby KFC and S&S Persad Supermarket.

Videos circulating on social media showed at least one man falling to the ground while trying to run away from the bees.

Perez said the Ministry of Agriculture and T&TEC responded quickly, the source of the swarm was located and it was being dealt with by 3 pm.

In a post on Facebook, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said the Apiaries Division of the Ministry of Agriculture was on site dealing with the hive.

He urged: “Please exercise caution if you have to enter the town centre in Mayaro where the concentration seems to be at. Please avoid any pedestrian activity for the next few hours until the activities of the swarm subside. I am advising that you stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.”