Long Course Swimming Champs splashes off

Ornella Walker competing in the girls 11-and-over 100-metre backstroke, at the National Open Long Course Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva on May 21, 2022. - Marvin Hamilton

AQUATICS Sports Association of TT will host the National Open Long Course Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva from Thursday to Sunday.

The meet splashes off at 6.30 pm on Thursday and action will continue at 6.30 pm on Friday. Two sessions will be held per day over the weekend with the morning session starting at 9.15 am and the evening programme beginning at 5.30 pm.

Many of the top junior and senior swimmers will compete at the meet.