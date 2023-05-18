JSC: National Security should work closer with chambers

MP Keith Scotland - FIIE PHOTO/SUREASH CHOLAI

IN efforts to decrease recidivism, the National Security Ministry says it is willing to engage more closely with Chambers of Commerce across the country when it comes to providing employment opportunities for people who recently got out of prison. This was concluded at a joint select committee on national security on Wednesday afternoon.

Committee member Richie Sookhai – former head of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce – noted while the ministry works with many NGOs, he did not see representation from chambers of commerce on the list.

"They champion business initiatives and will be willing to help, maybe, some of these individuals re-enter the system," Sookhai said.

Committee chairman Keith Scotland agreed saying that for those coming out of the prison system, "part of their reabsorption into society must be gainful employment. An absence of that may very well lead to recidivism."

The ministry's permanent secretary Gary Joseph said there must be a "whole of society approach when dealing with these questions.

"There is no silver bullet. The State is not the only entity that has to treat with it. Every single person within this country has a responsibility, including the business sector."

Joseph said at the recent Caricom symposium on crime hosted by TT, the business sector gave its commitment to the State that it will provide support to dealing with crime.

But deputy chairman of the committee Paul Richards said to him, a ministry "wouldn't have to wait for a crime symposium to engage the business community in various areas in the country as partners in crime..."

Scotland said he's certain that there are businesses willing to hire people who just got out of prison.

Some of the ministry's employees were shaking their heads in disagreement.

Scotland continued saying that at the same time, there are some businesses that will immediately overlook these same people because of their criminal record.

"Maybe the time has come for this committee to make these recommendations and say that subject, of course, to due diligence, because no one wants to bring a Trojan horse into their business, but persons who have convictions and are coming out back out to society, as part of your social duty/responsibility, it might be that we would say to give them an opportunity to prove themselves."

He added, "Many of us who are here now, if not given a chance, would not be here now."

Committee member Jayanti Lutchmedial said while the talks at symposiums are great, "Somebody has to take the lead as the co-ordinating agency, and if that isn't the Ministry of National Security then I don't know who else that would be.

"Saying that they are willing is nice...but who is bringing the parties out to the table to say, 'Hey, given your commitment, what can we do?'"

Scotland asked the ministry representatives if they would be willing to create a roadmap for the proposed engagement with the chambers.

Deputy Commissioner of prisons Carlos Corraspe said he agreed that the formal approach could possibly create a better arrangement with the business community.

Joseph said it is a positive step and the ministry will take up the offer.

He added, "We need to remove that stigmatisation that surrounds persons coming into the job market after having spent time in prison..."