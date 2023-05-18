Hosts shine at Zenith Field and Relay Festival

Malakai Cordner, right, of Zenith Club powers to victory in the under-17 4x100 mixed relay, at the Zenith's Relay and Field Festival 2023 at Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago, Sunday. - David Reid

THE junior athletes from Zenith Athletic Club showed their prowess last weekend at the Zenith Field and Relay Festival, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet. Spectators were treated to array of spectacular performance throughout the two-day meet.

Headlining the relays on Saturday were the men's and women's 4x100 metres.

Zenith with a combination of Detra Harris, Kevah Scott, Nikilee Samuel and Micaela Simons triumph in the female 4x100, in a time of 51.25 seconds.

St Augustine Academy and RSS Phoenix Athletic Club followed in 51.55 and 52.16 seconds respectively.

The male equivalent was won by an unattached composition of Anthony Diaz, Kegel Chance, Cyrus Charles and Malaki Cordner, flashing a respectable time of 42.03 seconds.

Kaizen Panthers, who featured Olympian Akanni Hislop in their line-up, took second in 42.47 seconds and RSS Phoenix rounded off the top three in 45.29 seconds.

On Sunday the 4x400 metres featured in the cool of the afternoon. Kaizen Panthers team stopped the clock at three minutes 25.62 seconds in pole position among the men, ahead of RSS Phoenix and Zenith.

RSS Phoenix needed four minutes 14.99 seconds to clinch the female title. Zenith followed in second.

The hosts dominated the relays among the junior age groups, with Lambeau Alliance and RSS Phoenix getting the odd victories.

The meet also featured the male and female open 100 metres and 400 metres.

Cyrus Charles of Point Fortin New Jets (PFNJ) established daylight between himself and his peers to capture the 100m title in 10.66 seconds.

Nicolette Osborne of the University of the West Indies Athletic Club stopped the clock at 13.35 seconds for the 100m female victory.

The multi-talented Kernesha Shelbourne of Oasics Athletic Club dominated the female 400m in 57.78 seconds. Shelbourne also cleared a height of 1.65 metres in the under-18 girls high jump for a comfortable victory.

Winning the men's 400m title was Callis Mc Letchie of Striders Athletic Club in 49.35 seconds.

Among the winners in the field events were Lalenil Grant of Mercury Athletic Club, who topped the women's discuss, with a distance of 42.00 metres.

Jinell Campbell of Mason Hall Police Youth Club threw the 4kg iron ball 13.96 metres for the shot-put accolade, and Anthony Diaz of PFNJ threw the iron spear 60.59 metres for victory in the men’s javelin.

Patrons will have the opportunity to savour two other athletic programmes at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, over the next fortnight.

On Sunday, clubs will vie for the $10,000 championship prize, at the Mason Hall Police Youth Club's Juvenile Classic, followed by the Kaizen Panthers Paradise Challenge on May 28.