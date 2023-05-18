CXC concerned about CSEC math exam paper leak

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has begun investigations into reports that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Math Paper II, which was written by Form 5 students across the Caribbean, on Wednesday, may have been leaked.

In a release, the council said it was aware of concerns raised.

“This matter is of great concern to us, we have commenced our investigations and will make a definitive statement once the investigation is completed. In the meantime, candidates can rest assured that this matter is being treated with the highest urgency,” the release said.

Efforts to reach Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly for a comment were unsuccessful.